Jualan Ehsan Rahmah expanded to 12 locations starting Aug 1

KLANG: The Jualan Ehsan Rahmah (JER) programme implemented by the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS) will be expanded to 12 locations a day starting Aug 1 compared with the existing nine locations.

PKPS group chief executive officer Dr Mohamad Khairil Mohamad Razi (pix) said the initiative was one of the measures implemented to help reduce the cost of living, especially among the B40s in the state.

“The expansion of this initiative is also to cushion the impact if there is an increase in the price of goods. If there is a favourable response and the situation requires, we will add up to 15 locations a day.

“This is our preparation and also other programmes which we have planned to reduce the impact of the increase in the price of goods as rumoured. We do not know whether it is true or not that there will be an increase but we are ready and always checking,” he said when met at the JER programme held at Penghulu Johan Setia hall here.

He added that the expansion of the initiative was also agreed upon by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

JER initiative, introduced in September last year, is implemented in nine districts almost daily and offers six basic necessities at a price 30 per cent cheaper than the market price.

He also said that PKPS will work with local authority councillors and the Parliamentary offices in identifying locations to implement JER.

“We will identify and look at the needs based on the advice from the Parliamentary office on which areas are suitable for us to implement because we need to focus on B40 people such as in flat areas (low-cost housing),” he said.

Meanwhile, housewife Hawa Sahlan, 48, said the initiative was very good as it helped her reduce household expenses while factory worker Arifin Panot, 51, described it as a programme worth spending on.

“We pay double if we shop outside. We are shopping here (JER) because we can save a lot,” said Arifin who has four school-going children. -Bernama