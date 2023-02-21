Judge chides Siti Bainun for being late

KUALA LUMPUR: Sessions Court judge Judge Izralizam Sanusi was irked by the absence of Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali (pix) and her lawyer when he wanted to start proceedings of her defence trial on charges of neglecting and abusing a teenage girl with Down syndrome at 9.30 am today.

The judge had earlier asked the lawyer’s assistant, Siti Zulaikha Zulkifli, who was in the courtroom on the whereabouts of lawyer Mohammad Farhan Maaruf.

According to Siti Zulaikha, Siti Bainun had arrived at the court, but she might have gone to the toilet and at this juncture, Siti Bainun was seen entering the public gallery and the judge subsequently told her to enter the dock.

Izralizam: Where did you go? I already said yesterday that the case will start 9.30 am. Why did you go out? You should be in court. I’m in, the deputy prosecutor is in, why can’t you?

Siti Bainun: I was outside to answer a phone call. Didn’t realise the court has started.

Following that, the Izralizam reminded all parties to be on time.

Yesterday, Siti Bainun informed the court that she had re-appointed Mohammad Farhan, who was one of the five lawyers who withdrew from representing her, to handle her defence proceedings.

Before proceeding with today’s hearing, Izralizam said that although Siti Bainun, 31, has the right to appoint, choose and change lawyers, changing lawyers at the last minute had affected the course of the case in court.

“I would like to remind the lawyers to be careful when making their submissions and statements when referring to the allegation that the accused was not given the opportunity to answer the prosecution’s arguments and seemed to be prejudiced during the defence hearing because she was not represented by a lawyer. “

“I believe it refers to the trial dates held on Jan 26 and 27 because on those dates the lawyer was absent, having withdrawn from representing Siti Bainun...on those two dates, I only instructed the accused to read her witness statement and the additional witness statement which was not objected to by the prosecution,“ he said.

Izralizam said the witness statements were prepared by the five lawyers, including Mohammad Farhan, and they had been submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

“I believe you (Mohammad Farhan) are part of the lawyers who prepared the witness statements (before they withdrew from the case). So, there is no issue that could prejudice the accused,” he added.

The hearing continues. - Bernama