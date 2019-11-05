Judge, DPP and lawyer to be charged in graft

KUALA LUMPUR: A sessions court judge, a deputy public prosecutor (DPP) and a lawyer, who allegedly colluded with police personnel to secure the release of illegal immigrants in July, are expected to be charged in court for corruption tomorrow.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today said it had obtained an order from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to charge Kuala Kubu Baru sessions court judge Azmil Muntapha Abas, DPP Khairul Azhwa Yusrie Mohamad and lawyer Noor Amirul Nazreen Anas at 9am at the Shah Alam Special Court with corruption.

The MACC said the trio will face multiple charges under the MACC Act.

Following a tip-off on July 17, the MACC laid an ambush in Kuala Kubu Baru where a DPP, lawyer and six police personnel, including the investigations officers of the case, were arrested for allegedly facilitating the release of nine illegal immigrants.

The raiding party found about RM17,500 in the lawyer’s possession and RM82,500 on the 32-year-old DPP.

MACC subsequently nabbed a 45-year-old sessions court judge five days later to assist in investigations into the case.

He was served a two-day remand order at the Putrajaya Hospital where he was admitted after complaining of chest pains.

It was also reported that in 2011, the session court judge had presided over an inquest into the death of political aide Teoh Beng Hock, who died in MACC custody in 2009.

Teoh was detained by Selangor MACC as a witness over a corruption case.