Judge: I write all my judgments, I have no prejudice against Rosmah

KUALA LUMPUR: High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan today dismissed Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s last-minute bid to recuse him from her corruption case, saying he personally writes all his judgments based on law and facts.

Rosmah had filed an application to disqualify Mohamed Zaini from the RM1.25 billion hybrid solar project case due to a risk of bias on his part because of the existence of a ‘purported draft judgment’.

“Sorry to keep everyone waiting. I couldn’t find anyone to write my judgment, so I had to write my own.

“I hope the research unit forgives me but I did not read their opinions ... Truth be told, I have always done my own work, as laborious as it is. Anyone can form their own opinion, but the only opinion that matters is my own,” said Mohamed Zaini.

He said the purported leaked judgment on Rosmah’s case was not the grounds of judgment prepared by him, and he would not use them in the judgment.

“I have done my research. I have written 200 judgments to date, and I wrote all of them. Many do not realise how difficult my job is. I have no prejudice against her (Rosmah),” he added.

He said the decision on Rosmah’s case was based on facts and law.

“Whatever feeling, we leave it at the door step before sitting on the bench,” he said when dismissing Rosmah’s application to recuse him.

Rosmah, 70, filed the last-minute application on the grounds of a purported leaked judgment of her case which was prepared by another party that was viralled by the mass and electronic media last Aug 26.

After dismissing Rosmah’s application, the judge pronounced her guilty on all three corruption charges involving the RM1.25 billion hybrid solar project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

He sentenced her to a total of 30 years’ jail and RM970 million fine, in default 10 years’ jail, for the three charges but ordered for the sentences to run concurrently. - Bernama