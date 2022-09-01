  1. Local

Judge says ready to hear Rosmah’s recusal bid today: Report

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex to attend a verdict hearing in a corruption case against her, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia September 1, 2022. REUTERSPIXDatin Seri Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex to attend a verdict hearing in a corruption case against her, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia September 1, 2022. REUTERSPIX

PETALING JAYA: Trial judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan says the court is ready to hear the recusal bid today.

According to a report by Malaysiakini, he indicates he is not inclined to adjourn the verdict today, pointing out that he himself spent a large part of Merdeka Day yesterday reading the application filed a day earlier.

The judge notes that Rosmah’s legal team had filed a certificate of urgency for the recusal hearing to be heard as soon as possible, thus, he set today itself to listen to the bid.

Zaini, however, allows half an hour postponement to allow Rosmah’s legal team to prepare counter-arguments against the prosecution’s affidavit.