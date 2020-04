PETALING JAYA: In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Movement Control Order enforced by the government, the Malaysian Judiciary body has conducted hearing specific cases online.

To complement and support the online hearing of cases, the judiciary body is taking one step further ahead by implementing a pilot project which is broadcasting a livestream of the case online to the public.

“This is to enable the public to see it live hearing such cases as in the Open Court and also ensuring access to justice is ongoing,“ the judiciary body said in a statement today.

The judiciary body will hold a live broadcast for the first time doing the case hearing in the Court of Appeal online tomorrow (April 23) on 10.00am through the Official Portal of the Malaysian Judiciary.

The public can watch the live stream through the following link: www.kehakiman.gov.my