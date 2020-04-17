Judiciary continues to operate, equipped to hold online hearings

PETALING JAYA: The judiciary continues to operate, albeit with a more limited scope due to the movement control order (MCO), and is even prepared to hold online hearings.

Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat (pix) said as such, it is a misstatement to claim that the courts are not operating during the MCO period, and hence creating backlog and inefficiency in dispersing justice to the public.

This is in response to claims that the judiciary has been inactive, and that the putting off of trials could have significant effects in the long run.

“I find it necessary to stress that the Malaysian judiciary is ready to conduct, and has indeed conducted, online hearing for civil cases with the consent of parties.

“The specific measures taken by the judiciary indicate that it remains ever committed to modern technological advancement,” she said in a statement today.

Tengku Maimun explained that unlike certain other jurisdictions like New Zealand, the judiciary in Malaysian is not listed as part of essential services, and therefore could not operate as usual.

However, she said the courts are adapting to means of keeping its processes and services running despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CJ pointed out that this included courts still hearing remand applications, fresh charges, miscellaneous criminal applications, revision of Subordinate Court decisions, and still conduct regular case management.

“Even in civil cases, various courts continue to hear urgent cases. The courts continue to carry out case management via email, e-Review and conduct online hearings.

“The e-Filing mechanism, which enables online filing of documents and cause papers, continue to operate as usual, and are processed as usual during MCO,” she said.

Tengku Maimum added that judges and judicial officers have also been working remotely from home and are contactable at all times to ensure cases which require urgent attention are dealt with swiftly.

She also pointed out that the judiciary has taken steps to amend the relevant laws to give effect to the conduct of online hearings.

She noted that pending the said amendments, the judiciary has drafted a Practise Direction on the conduct of court proceedings via online hearings, which has been circulated to the stakeholders for consideration and feedback.

“The measures taken will require judges, officers and practitioners some time to adjust, but are necessary to ensure that continued access to justice is not brought to a standstill,” she added.

Link: Full official statement