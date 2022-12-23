Juhar reappointed as Sabah Governor for fourth term

KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin today received his instrument of appointment to continue his service for another two years from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara here.

This will be Juhar’s fourth term as the Sabah Governor from Jan 1, 2023 to Dec 31, 2024.

The ceremony was held at the Small Throne Room, Istana Negara and was attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim.

The reappointment of Juhar, 69, saw him hold the position for more than 10 years after being appointed as the 10th Sabah Governor on Jan 1, 2011.

In December 2018, the Sabah Legislative Assembly passed an amendment to the state Constitution to remove the two-term limit for Sabah Governor.

Juhar, who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from Wolverhampton Polytechnic, England, was appointed the Sabah state assembly speaker from 2002 to 2010 and Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker from 1990 to 1999. - Bernama