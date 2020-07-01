July 27 hearing of Kepong MP’s application to stay hearing of defamation suit by MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here set July 27 to hear an application by Kepong Member of Parliament Lim Lip Eng to stay the hearing proceeding of a defamation suit filed by MCA against him for alleged misappropriation of public and government funds that were allocated for National Type Chinese Schools (SJKC).

Lawyer How Pek Lean, representing MCA, told reporters that judge Datuk Rozana Ali Yusoff fixed the date in chambers during the case management today.

According to How, Lim applied to stay the hearing proceeding of the suit pending the outcome of his (Lim) appeal at the Federal Court against a decision by the Court of Appeal in dismissing his application to strike out the suit.

Lim obtained leave from the Federal Court last March 12 to appeal against the Court of Appeal’s decision.

On Feb 27, 2018, the High Court dismissed the application by Lim to strike out a defamation suit filed by MCA, following which, Lim appealed to the Court of Appeal, which also ruled against him.

MCA filed the suit on July 17, 2017 claiming that Lim had issued a defamatory statement at the Parliament lobby on March 15, 2017 which was later published in various printed and digital media.

MCA claimed the defamatory words, among others, implied that the MCA had used government funds allocated for the schools and was involved in corruption, which tarnished the party’s reputation.

MCA is seeking RM100 million in general and exemplary damages as well as an injunction to restrain the defendant from publishing, issuing and printing the defamatory words. - Bernama