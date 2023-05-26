July 28 for case management of Peter Anthony’s appeal

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has fixed July 28 for another case management of former Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister, Datuk Peter Anthony’s appeal to overturn his conviction, jail term and fine for forgery.

Court of Appeal senior assistant registrar, Nurul Azrina Mohamed Yusof, fixed the next case management date as the record of appeal is not ready after Peter’s appeal came up for case management before her today.

Deputy public prosecutor, Mohd Fairuz Johari, appearing for the prosecution, confirmed the case management date.

Peter had filed an appeal to the Court of Appeal in April this year to set aside his conviction, three years imprisonment and RM50,000 fine or in default 15 months’ jail, imposed on him by the Sessions Court on May 26, last year.

He lost his appeal in the High Court after it was dismissed on April 18, this year.

It will be Peter’s final appeal in the Court of Appeal, as his case originated from the Sessions Court.

According to the charge, Peter, as the managing director of Syarikat Asli Jati Sdn Bhd, was accused of falsifying a letter from the office of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) deputy vice-chancellor, dated June 9, 2014, which included false statements with the intention to deceive.

He was accused of forging letters in relation to the Mechanical and Electrical System (M&E) maintenance and service contract at UMS.

The offence, committed in the office of the principal private secretary to the prime minister, at Perdana Putra building, Putrajaya, between June 13 and Aug 21, 2014, was framed under Section 468 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of seven years and a fine.

The Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Malaysia (KDM) president has paid the RM50,000 fine. - Bernama