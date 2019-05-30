July 30 is public holiday in Pahang

KUANTAN: The Pahang government has announced July 30 as a state public holiday in conjunction with the birthday of the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Sultan Abdullah was proclaimed as the sixth Sultan of Pahang on Jan 12 before he ascended the federal throne as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 31.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail in a media statement here today said the holiday was announced in accordance with the provision under Subsection 9 (1) of the Public Relations Act 1951 (Act 369).

“The circular on this is being distributed by the State Secretary’s Office and I hope all quarters will take note and abide by it,“ he added. — Bernama