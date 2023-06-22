July 31 case management of Loh’s appeal over her kids’ conversion to Islam

PUTRAJAYA: Single mother Loh Siew Hong’s appeal to nullify her three children’s unilateral conversion to Islam is fixed for further case management on July 31.

Court of Appeal deputy registrar Mariam Hasanah Othman set the case management date to update the status of the records of appeal.

When contacted by Bernama, Loh’s lawyer A. Srimurugan, who attended the case management proceeding, said he had informed the deputy registrar that he was still waiting for the High Court grounds of judgment.

Loh’s appeal came up for case management before Mariam today.

Also present for the case management were lawyer Danial Farhan Zainul Rijal representing Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council and Perlis assistant legal adviser Ainul Wardah Shahidan for Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin, the Perlis state government and the Perlis State Registrar of Converts.

The 36-year-old mother is appealing against the High Court’s decision on May 11 to dismiss her judicial review application to challenge the conversion of her three children to Islam by her Muslim convert ex-husband without her consent.

Loh filed the application on March 25 last year, naming the Perlis State Registrar of Converts, Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council, Dr Mohd Asri and the Perlis state government as respondents.

The single mother is seeking a declaration that her three children are Hindus and that her ex-husband, M. Nagahswaran, did not have the legal capacity to allow the Perlis State Registrar of Converts to register their children as converts without her consent.

The woman also sought a declaration that her children, as children, do not have the legal capacity to convert to Islam without her consent and also seeking a certiorari order to revoke the Declaration of Conversion to Islam, dated July 7, 2020, issued by the Registrar of Converts of Perlis in the name of her three children. - Bernama