July 7: High Court to decide on Rosmah’s corruption case (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Whether Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor will be acquitted or convicted on three corruption charges involving a hybrid solar project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak, will be known on July 7.

High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan fixed the date following mention of the case today.

“We have reached the end of the road with this case and it is time to end the journey. I propose to take two months from today and propose to have my full written judgment on July 7 when I deliver my decision.

“I will deliver my decision at 9am,“ the judge said.

Rosmah, 70, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, was in court today in a yellow baju kurung with a matching shawl.

Earlier, lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram had submitted two latest additional case laws as authorities from the prosecution.

Meanwhile, Rosmah’s counsel Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader said he just received both the case laws today and requested more time to reply.

Judge Mohamed Zaini granted the defence the time required and told them to put the reply in written submissions.

“Don’t worry, I will definitely go through the submissions. I have already gone through your earlier submission at least once and I will go through it again. I give my word that yours will be the last say,“ the judge said.

Last Feb 23, the defence closed its case after calling two witnesses, Rosmah and former director of the First Lady of Malaysia (FLOM) division Datuk Seri Siti Azizah Sheikh Abod.

On Feb 18 last year, Rosmah was ordered to enter her defence on the three charges after the prosecution succeeded in proving a prima facie case against her.

She faced one charge of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin.

The bribes were allegedly received through her former special officer Datuk Rizal Mansor, as a reward for helping Jepak Holdings to secure the Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project as well as the maintenance and operation of diesel generator sets for 369 Sarawak rural schools worth RM1.25 billion from the Education Ministry through direct negotiation. - Bernama