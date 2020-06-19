July 9 hearing for Ahmad Maslan’s application to strike out charges

KUALA LUMPUR: The sessions court has fixed July 9 to hear an application by Pontian Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix) to strike out charges of money laundering and giving false statement against him.

Judge Azman Ahmad made the decision when the case came up for mention today.

Counsel Hamidi Mohd Noh, representing Ahmad, 52, previously told the court that both the parties had filed their submissions in regards to his client’s application in the court.

Deputy public prosecutors Mohd Mukhzany Fariz Mohd Mokthar and Siti Noor Hafizan Zakaria who confirmed on the matter said the prosecution had handed over relevant documents to the defence team this morning.

On the first charge, Ahmad was accused of money laundering by not stating his real income on the RM2 million he received from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Andul Razak in the Income Tax Return Form for Assessment Year 2013, and in doing so, had violated Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967.

The former deputy finance minister was alleged to have received the money from Najib, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, through an AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheque dated Nov 27, 2013, which he (Ahmad) personally cashed on the same day.

The offence was allegedly committed at the IRB, Duta Branch, Government Office Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, on April 30, 2014.

The charge under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM5 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

On the second charge, Ahmad was accused of giving false statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission when questioned by MACC investigating officer, Senior Principal Assistant Superintendent Mohd Zairi Zainal, over the issue at the media conference room, Parliament Building, Jalan Parlimen here, between 2.45pm and 3.30pm on July 4, 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 32(8)(c) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM3 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty. — Bernama