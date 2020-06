KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today set July 21 and 27 to hear the government’s application to forfeit money, allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund scandal, amounting RM677,872.55 and RM2,738,525.08 that was seized from the Johor and Selangor Umno liaision committees, respectively.

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin set the dates after deputy public prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hashim, from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), informed the court that no third party was present in court to claim the money.

“The prosecution had gazetted a notice for any third party with interest in the asset to appear in court last April 7 for the Johor Umno lision committee and April 28 for the Selangor Umno liaision committee.

“The Movement Control Order (MCO) was still enforced on those dates, so, the notice for the presence of the third parties was fixed for today. However, no third party is present today,” she said.

The judge then ordered all parties to file their submissions in two weeks.

Lawyer Syahrul Syazwan Salehin represented the Johor Umno liaison committee, while lawyer R. Hanita represented Selangor Umno.