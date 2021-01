KOTA KINABALU, Jan 30: Former Sepanggar UMNO division chief Datuk Jumat Idris has been appointed Sabah UMNO Assistant Secretary effective yesterday, said state party chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, said Jumat was a suitable candidate to take on the task to help Sabah UMNO Secretary Datuk Jafry Ariffin, whom he added is being kept busy as state Minister of Culture, Culture and Environment.

“I am confident that he will be able to carry out this task based on his experience and dedication since UMNO was established in Sabah,“ he said in a statement here today.

Jumat, who is also former Sepanggar MP, was appointed to the post after his predecessor Awang Aslee Lakat was made Sabah UMNO executive secretary following the resignation of Datuk Kadzim M Yahya, who was appointed Sabah state legislative assembly speaker last October.- Bernama