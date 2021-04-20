June 16: Decision on lorry driver charged with murdering wife, baby

SHAH ALAM, April 20 (Bernama) - The High Court today set June 16 for decision of lorry driver Satvender Singh, 35, on a charge of murdering his wife and their infant daughter five years ago.

Judge Datuk Mohd Yazid Mustafa fixed the date after hearing submissions from both parties at the end of the defence case.

The prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutor Mahadhir Mohd Khairudin, while lawyer Datuk Rajpal Singh represented Satvender Singh.

Satvender Singh was charged with murdering D. Kamaljit jit, 34, and seven-month-old Ishilyn Kaur Sandhu between 3.55 am and 4.15 am at a house in Taman Rawang Perdana 2, Rawang, on April 14, 2016.

The charge was made under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides death by hanging upon conviction. –Bernama