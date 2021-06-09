June 16: Decision on Nora Anne’s family revision over misadventure ruling

SEREMBAN: The High Court here today set June 16 to deliver its decision on an application by Nora Anne Quoirin’s family for a revision of the Coroner’s Court ruling that the Franco-Irish teenager’s death was due to misadventure.

The family’s lawyer, Louise Azmi, when contacted, said judge Azizul Azmi Adnan will give the verdict at 5pm.

The court set the date after hearing submissions from both parties today.

On Jan 4, Coroner Maimoonah Aid ruled that no one was involved in the 15-year-old teenager’s death and it was a case of misadventure.

A total of 48 witnesses, including the teenager’s parents, Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin and Sebastien Quoirin, testified during the inquest that began on Aug 24 last year.

Nora Anne went missing on Aug 4, 2019, a day after she and her family had arrived in Malaysia for a two-week vacation at a resort in Pantai, Seremban, about 60 kilometres south of Kuala Lumpur.

The girl’s body was found ten days later near a ravine, which is about 2.5 kilometres from the resort, following a massive search.

The preliminary post-mortem report stated that the death of the teenager with disabilities had no criminal elements, and she was confirmed to have died from gastrointestinal bleeding due to prolonged hunger and stress. — Bernama