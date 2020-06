KUCHING: School bus and van operators in the state are advised to register with the Sarawak Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) before June 18 to get the RM600 one-off financial aid under the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS).

Sarawak Transport Minister, Datuk Lee Kim Shin today said the operators can proceed with the registration at the ministry’s website at https://mot.sarawak.gov.my or by going to the nearest Resident’s Office for assistance to fill up the online forms.

“To date, we have received 193 applications from school bus or van operators, and 14 from licensed van operators,“ he said in a statement.

According to Lee, the state government had allocated a total of RM2.75 billion under the BKSS stimulus package which also included the one-off financial assistance specifically for the transportation sector.

“The Ministry of Transport Sarawak is currently collaborating with the Sarawak CVLB to update the list of school bus or van operators registered with the board to enable them to receive the government assistance,” he added. — Bernama