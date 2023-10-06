June 18 sighting of new moon of Zulhijah

KUALA LUMPUR: The sighting of the new moon of Zulhijah to determine the date for Aidiladha will be held on June 18 (Sunday) or 29 Zulkaedah 1444 Hijrah, according to a statement from the office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal.

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal would announce the date for Aidiladha over radio and television on the same night, it said.

“Conference of Rulers had consented to setting the date for Aidiladha based on the ‘rukyah’ (sighting of the new moon) and ‘hisab’ (mathematical and astronomical calculation) methods,” said the statement today.

The sighting will be conducted at 20 locations nationwide, it added.

The locations are Pontian Kecil, Johor; Falak Al-Khawarizmi Complex Kampung Balik Batu, Tanjung Bidara, Melaka; Baitul Hilal Complex in Telok Kemang, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan and Bukit Melawati, Kuala Selangor; Bukit Jugra, Banting, Kuala Langat and Sabak Bernam Observatory in Selangor.

Other locations are Pantai Pasir Panjang, Mukim Pengkalan Baru, Manjong, Perak, Falak Sheikh Tahir centre, Pantai Aceh, Penang; Kampung Pulau Sayak, Kuala Muda; Pemandangan Indah, Pulau Langkawi and Alor Setar Tower in Kedah.

Bukit Besar, Kuala Terengganu; Bukit Geliga, Kemaman; Pulau Perhentian, Besut and KUSZA observatory, Mukim Merang, Setiu, Terengganu; Bukit Peraksi, Pasir Puteh; Bukit Kampung Tembeling, Mukim Manjur, Olak Jeram District, Kuala Krai; SEDC Tower, Kota Baharu, Kelantan.

Pusat Falak, Miri and Teluk Bandung, Kuching in Sarawak; Al-Biruni observatory, Tanjung Dumpil, Putatan, Sabah; Bukit Tanjung Batu, Nenasi; Gunung Berincang, Cameron Highlands and Bukit Pelindong, Kuantan, Pahang; 13th Floor, Universiti Malaysia Sabah Tower, Labuan International Campus; Kuala Lumpur Tower; Putrajaya International Convention Centre and Menara Pandang, Masjid Al-Hussain Kuala Perlis in Perlis.-Bernama