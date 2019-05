PETALING JAYA: The magistrate’s court here today postponed to June 21 to decide on a case involving actor-cum-director Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari (pix) who is facing two charges for causing hurt, one for criminal violence and one for indecent behaviour at the Kota Damansara police station.

Magistrate Nor Arifin Hisham set the date after lawyer Megat Syazlee Mokhtarom, representing Farid Kamil, informed the court that the defence only received the written submission from the prosecution late yesterday.

“We need about two weeks to study the submission,” he said.

The court had set today to decide on the case.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Alia Sumayyah Amran apologised to the court for the delay in submitting the written submission as she was not well.

On Jan 16 last year, Farid Kamil pleaded not guilty to two charges with voluntarily causing hurt on an account executive, Ashraf Ahmad, 35, and Constable Muhammad Nizam Jamaluddin, 24, at the Kota Damansara police station.

He was also charged with using criminal force on Muhammad Nizam, who was performing his duty as a police officer, while the fourth count, was for disorderly conduct by uttering improper words at Muhammad Nizam at the police station.

Last May 15, the court sentenced the actor to nine months’ jail for drug abuse. — Bernama