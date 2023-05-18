June 25: Mention of Rewcastle-Brown’s defamation case

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Magistrate’s Court here today fixed June 25 for another mention of the case involving Sarawak Report Editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown who is charged with defaming the Sultanah of Terengganu Sultanah Nur Zahirah.

Magistrate Noor Mazrinie Mahmood set the date when the case came up for mention today.

Present during the proceeding was deputy public prosecutor Nur Amalina Najwa Mohd Ali. No lawyer representing Rewcastle-Brown was present at today’s proceeding.

On 23 Sept 2021, Rewcastle-Brown was charged in absentia in the Magistrate’s Court here on charges of issuing defamatory statements against Sultanah Nur Zahirah through the book ‘The Sarawak Report - The Inside Story of the 1MDB Expose’.

The charge, under Section 500 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum jail term of two years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

In proceedings at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur on May 15, lawyer Guok Ngek Seong, representing Rewcastle-Brown, requested that the case be transferred to the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

The application was heard before Judge K. Muniandy and the decision whether to grant Rewcastle-Brown’s application or not is set for June 21. - Bernama