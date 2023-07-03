June 26 hearing of Isa Samad’s appeal against conviction, sentence for corruption

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has rescheduled the hearing of an appeal by former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad against his conviction and six-year imprisonment and fine for corruption in connection with the purchase of a hotel in Sarawak to June 26.

His lawyer Siti Sarah Khalil, when contacted, said the appellant had requested the hearing, which was earlier set for today, to be postponed to allow them more time to reply to the prosecution’s submission.

She said the new date was set by Deputy Registrar Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosli during the case management conducted online today.

Deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz, when contacted, confirmed the matter.

On Feb 3, 2021, the High Court convicted Mohd Isa, 73, on nine charges of corruption involving RM3 million in connection with the purchase of the Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites in Kuching, Sarawak, by Felda.

The offences were allegedly committed at Level 49, Menara Felda, Platinum Park, No 11, Persiaran KLCC, Kuala Lumpur between July 21, 2014 and Dec 11, 2015.

High Court judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali ( now a Court of Appeal judge) sentenced Mohd Isa to six years in prison for each charge making a total of 54 years and a fine of RM15.45 million, in default 18 years in jail.

However, Mohd Isa only had to serve six years in jail as the court ordered the prison sentences to be served concurrently.

The court, however, increased the former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar’s bail amount from RM800,000 to RM1.5 million and also ordered him to report himself at the nearest police station on the first day of every month pending disposal of the appeal.

Mohd Isa filed the appeal against his conviction and sentence on Feb 4, 2021. - Bernama