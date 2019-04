BUTTERWORTH: The magistrate’s court here today fixed June 3 this year for management of a case where a man was charged with 18 counts of cheating 14 people of RM51,800 in relation to the sale of “cheap air tickets”.

Magistrate M. Kalairasi set the date to allow deputy public prosecutor Mohd Syeqal Che Murad to hand over documents and give time to the accused, Muhammad Fahmiezul Helmi Abdull Majid, 27, to engage a lawyer.

On March 15 this year, Muhammad Fahmiezul Helmi pleaded not guilty to the charge under Section 420 of the Penal Code for deceiving the 14 victims by offering to sell cheap tickets to various local and overseas destinations, including Sabah, Korea, Australia, Indonesia and India.

Muhammad Fahmiezul Helmi, an online trader, is alleged to have committed the offences at premises located at Jalan Cempedak 5, Tasek Gelugor between Dec 10, 2017, and May 6 last year. He is liable to be jailed a maximum of 10 years and fined, or both, on conviction.

He has been remanded until the case management date for failing to put up bail of RM32,000 in one surety. — Bernama