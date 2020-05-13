June 4 decision on 1MDB-linked forfeiture suit against Jakel Trading

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here will deliver its verdict on the government’s application to forfeit RM628,314 allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal that was seized from Jakel Trading on June 4.

The decision was supposed to be handed down by Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh on April 28 but has been rescheduled to June 4 due to the extension of the Conditional Movement Control Order by the government.

The matter was informed by Jakel Trading’s lawyer Thevini Nayagam when contacted by Bernama today.

In June last year, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) filed a civil forfeiture suit against 41 entities, comprising individuals, companies and political parties, under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act to recover about RM270 million believed to be linked to 1MDB.

MACC believed the money was illegally transferred from the accounts of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak. — Bernama