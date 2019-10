KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today fixed three days, from June 8 to 10 next year, to hear the defamation suit filed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy against Perkasa President Datuk Ibrahim Ali.

The defamation suit was related to Ibrahim’s speech during Perkasa’s annual general assembly here on Dec 2, last year.

Waytha Moorthy’s lawyer, K. Kanagavali told reporters the dates were fixed by judicial commissioner Datuk Seri Latifah Mohd Tahar in chambers during the case management, which was also attended by lawyer Muhammad Noor Azfar Muhammad Noor Azmi, representing Ibrahim.

“Today the court fixed the dates for trial. The involved parties also tried to solve the case through the process of mediation, but if there is no settlement, then the trial will continue,” she said.

Muhammad Noor Azfar said both parties need to hand over the witness statement before or on May 18, next year. The court then fixed Nov 18 this year for further case management.

Waytha Moorthy filed the suit last March 14 after alleging Ibrahim, 68, named as the defendant, had made a speech in the assembly, that contained defamatory words about him.

In the statement of the claim, the plaintiff claimed on the same day, the defendant’s speech was published in Malay Mail Online titled ‘At Perkasa AGM, enraged Ibrahim Ali calls Waytha Moorthy a pig’ that soon became viral on the social media such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter.

Waytha Moorthy claimed that the defendant had uttered slanderous words with an intention to insult, belittle, humiliate, and expose him to public hatred, contempt, and ridicule, with the motive to pressure the government to remove the former from the cabinet.

He further claimed that the defendant’ s statement had defamed him in terms of his credibility and reputation in his personal and official capacity as a national leader as well as the National Unity and Social Well-being Minister.

He is seeking general, aggravated and exemplary damages, as well as an injunction to restrain the defendants either through agents and/or any other persons from further uttering, writing or publishing the same speech, and also costs. — Bernama