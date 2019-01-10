June deadline for taxi and e-hailing drivers to register for scheme

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 90% of taxi and e-hailing drivers have not registered for insurance coverage under the Social Security Organisation (Socso) scheme.

Socso is giving another six months for both groups to register before imposing a penalty on those who don’t.

“Socso has provided a wide range of flexibility at this point in facilitating payment methods for the scheme, including monthly,” its director-general Datuk Seri Dr Azman Aziz said today.

Only 9,644 applications were received for the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme.

“There are 7,728 active contributors since the scheme took effect on Nov 1 last year,” he said at a press conference after launching the MyDrebar collaboration with Socso at Wisma Perkeso here.

“We are targeting 100,000 contributors, but there are still over 90% of drivers who have yet to register.”

Azman said many e-hailing and taxi drivers see the insurance coverage as a burden instead of protection for themselves.

“Contribution are important to guarantee the welfare of drivers and families in case of accidents,” he said.

“As of 31 Dec 2018, 59 accident cases had claims under the scheme with the compensation amounting to RM203,816.”

Earlier, Socso signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a new e-hailing company, MyDrebar.