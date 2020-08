PETALING JAYA: Wider research is needed to conclusively determine if children are “silent super spreaders” of Covid-19.

Malaysian Medical Association president Dr N. Ganabaskaran said findings by medical experts in the Journal of Pediatrics on Aug 19 was based on a “relatively small” study.

“Of 192 children, who enrolled in the study, only 49 were diagnosed with Covid-19,” he told theSun yesterday.

“The study only found that the children have a high viral load, but did not test transmissibility to support the claim that children might be super spreaders. More research and data is needed to support this claim.”

Senior consultant paediatrician Datuk Dr Amar Singh said there is no data to show that children could spread the virus more easily than adults.

“We need more real-world data, which means we need to investigate an outbreak (to determine the finding’s strength).”

Amar said children are less likely to be affected by Covid-19 than adults “as their social contact is less”. “They’re living in a bubble. The jury is still out on that,” he added.

He pointed out that viral load is different with each person.

“High viral particle load in children doesn’t necessarily mean (they) can infect another person. There is no data to support that more viral particles in children would lead to more transmission.”

The paediatrician said it is the situation that allows the virus to be easily spread, rather than a person.

“This can be in situations such as working in close-contact in an office, or a tabligh cluster (which involves a large crowd), that can easily lead to infection,” he said.

However, if there is a real concern, secondary schools should be the place to study the possibility of the virus spread, Amar added.

He reiterated that children should wear face masks in school.

“Wearing a mask can cut virus transmission.”

Meanwhile, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said children are more likely to have mild or asymptomatic infections.

“When symptomatic, children shed virus in similar quantities to adults and can infect others in a similar way as adults. It is unknown how infectious asymptomatic children are,“ he said.

“Transmission among children in schools is less efficient for SARS-CoV-2 than for other respiratory viruses such as influenza.

Contact tracing studies in several countries have shown less transmission in schools. However, there has been a report of a large school outbreak in Israel.

“The majority of countries report slightly lower seroprevalence in children than in adult groups. However, these differences are small,” he added.

Seroprevalence is the level of a pathogen in a population, as measured in blood serum.