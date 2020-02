PETALING JAYA: It’s just like any other day in the office for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as he now helms the nation as the interim prime minister, maintaining status quo prior to the collapsing of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Mahathir shared photos of himself sitting at his office in the prime minister’s office, wearing his uniform (grey suit) and looking through documents.

The caption of his tweet read “Just another day in the office”.

Yesterday marked a point in history as Mahathir shocked the nation with his decision to resign from his post, leaving the country anxiously waiting on it’s future political development.

However, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has appointed Mahathir as interim prime minister, after accepting his resignation earlier yesterday.

While Malaysians stand by for an impending end to the fiasco, all 222 MPs are currently waiting their turn to meet with the Agong for personal interview sessions to determine which political leader commands majority support.