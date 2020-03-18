Just stay at home, pleads PM (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Please, stay at home and protect yourself and your family.

This was the ultimate message by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to all Malaysians in his special address tonight as the country enters its second day of the 14 days restriction of movement order (RMO).

Muhyiddin explained that the goal of the movement restrictions was to minimise exposure to the Covid-19 virus, after many among the public disregarded the order to travel to their hometowns, while others were spotted in public areas.

“The reason of the RMO is so that all of you need not travel. You don’t have to crowd the trains and buses or eateries, and your children are not required to go to school, which could expose them (to the virus).

“I plead to you, please, stay put where you are. I plead, just for this two weeks ... stay at home quietly,” he said.

Muhyiddin said it was pertinent that Malaysians adhere to the RMO to break the chain of infection and ultimately reduce the number of those infected with the novel coronavirus.

He reminded the public that the virus could be transmitted from person to person through touch, and that if they continue to travel around, the chances of them contracting Covid-19 was higher.

He added that the reason the RMO was set to two weeks was because the Covid-19 has an incubation period of 14 days.

“The government is hoping that after this period, those still with symptoms can be identified and separated for treatment, and finally make Malaysia free of Covid-19.

“If during this period we are not successful, the government may be forced to extend the restriction order,” he said.

Muhyiddin said while the concept of staying home and avoiding public places looked simple in principle, this was particularly important if the country wishes to contain the virus.

He also urged those who need to move around to purchase essential daily items to practise good hygiene and avoid any physical contact with others.

“As a prime minister, I have a huge responsibility to handle the crisis. But I can’t possibly do it alone. I need all of your help. God willing, we can overcome this crisis together,” he said.

To date, 790 people have been infected by the Covid-19, with 117 new cases recorded today. Two Malaysians died to the virus on Tuesday.