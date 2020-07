DRIVING a vehicle in an inappropriate way is like wielding a loaded weapon. We have the potential to kill or cripple others as an out-of-control vehicle can be as deadly as a gun that has been fired indiscriminately.

If we put the pedal to the metal to feel the thrill of speeding or recklessly weave through traffic to get ahead, we put the lives of others at risk.

Likewise, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a mindless act.

Such irresponsible behaviour with deadly consequences should be checked.

Existing law stipulates that those caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can be charged under Section 45 (1) of the Road Transport Act, which carries a fine of not less than RM1,000 and not more than RM6,000, or a maximum of 12 months’ imprisonment upon conviction.

Those taken to court for drink-driving and causing death would be charged under Section 44 of the same act, which carries a maximum fine of RM20,000 and 10 years’ jail if found guilty.

Despite this, there was a surge in the number of drink-driving cases with eight leading to fatal accidents in the first five months of the year.

This brings the effectiveness of the current law into question.

Where then lies the fault? Any law will only be effective if it is enforced strictly.

Justice has to be blind and no one should be above the law.

The proposed penalties of RM100,000 fine and a jail term of 15 years for first-time offenders beg the question of the law providing for harsh justice to be meted out. Repeat offenders will face a RM150,000 fine and 20-year jail term, that is, if they are still young enough to drive after serving their sentence.

In advocating harsh punishments, we believe that tougher sentences will ensure less crime.

By providing a greater deterrent, we hope that fewer people will be foolhardy enough to break the law.

We must remember that it is not just the offender who has been put behind bars that suffers the consequences of his actions. His family is punished too.

For some, the debate will be limited to the severity of these punitive measures.

But as a mature society, there should not be any fear of tough questions being raised or a debate on what is acceptable.

According to 18th century philosopher Cesare Beccaria, the effectiveness of punishment as a crime deterrent depends on its severity, certainty, and swiftness of imposition.

Justice has to be swift, sure and blind rather than harsh.

