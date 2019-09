PASIR PUTEH: An underage teenager was among five men being charged at the magistrate’s court here with the murder of a man early this month.

All the accused nodded when the charge was read to them by the court interpreter in front of magistrate Mohd Dinie Shazwan Ab Sukor.

However, no plea was recorded from the accused, Mohd Nur Firdaus Zulkipli, 25, Wan Mohamad Adzim Syazwan Wan Bakar, 23; Sahrulnizan Ismail, 20, a 17-year-old juvenile and Muhammad Rusyaidi Sharin, 21.

All four accused were jointly charged with killing Mohd Aiman Suaidi Samsudin, 26, between 5am and 8am on Sept 2, at Sungai Kampung Puyu, Cherang Ruku here.

The accused were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death sentence if found guilty.

Prosecution was done by deputy public prosecutor Siti Asma’a Che Omar, while only the 17-year-old juvenile was represented by counsel Aminudin Mohamad.

The court did not allow bail and case was set for remention on Oct 31.

Newspapers had earlier reported the discovery of a man’s body with burns and stab wounds, in a river in Kampung Sungai Puyu here. - Bernama