K-KOM is now Ministry of Communications and Digital: Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (K-KOM) is now known as the Ministry of Communications and Digital, said its Minister, Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi told a media conference after attending the Cabinet meeting here that the name change had been confirmed by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

“I wish to officially state that the ministry’s name is the Ministry of Communications and Digital. This has been confirmed by the Chief Secretary this morning,” he said today.

Also present was the Ministry of Communications and Digital secretary-general, Datuk Seri Mohamad Mentek.

Asked if agencies previously placed under the K-KOM, such as those involving culture, would remain under the Ministry of Communications and Digital, he said agencies related to arts and culture would be placed under a different ministry.

“The Cabinet meeting today decided that the arts and culture aspect will not be under this ministry but perhaps for now I will let the relevant minister make the announcement,” he said.

On this morning’s Cabinet meeting, Fahmi said it was very positive and productive.

“Initially I expected that it may be a long meeting but it looks like the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) wants us to work fast, we have a lot of jobs to cover.

“In fact, I think some of the key issues... have to do with the cost of living, relating to better governance and also reviewing the issue of leakages and savings aspect that can be carried out.

“The Prime Minister has already instructed all ministers I think (to take a) 20 per cent pay cut but, more than that, he wants us to focus immediately on the work that the ministry can do to make sure that we are serious about the cost of living, good governance, reducing leakages and saving the rakyat’s money... that must be our priority,” he said. - Bernama