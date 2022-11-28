K-KOMM: Countering viral fake news

KUALA LUMPUR: Following is the denial to fake news on social media today, issued by the agencies concerned through a statement from the Quick Response Team of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM).

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has denied the authenticity of information on four types of government assistance, namely EPF Special Withdrawal on Targeted Basis, Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH), Bantuan Satu Keluarga RM900 and Bantuan Makanan MyKasih Programme as viralled on social media.

MoF advised the public to get accurate information from official announcements and sources only.

They are also advised not to be easily deceived by statements and portals whose authenticity is unknown, and to refer to the official websites and social media of ministries/departments/agencies to get authentic information. - Bernama