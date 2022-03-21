K-KOMM proposes legalisation of NFT, cryptomining activities

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Ministry (K-KOMM) has proposed for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and crypto mining activities to be legalised to help the younger generation who are actively involved in this space.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the ministry will look into ways to increase the youth’s involvement in digital assets.

“All of these are under the purview of Bank Negara Malaysia and the Securities Commission.

“We hope the government will allow and legalise this so that we can increase the youth’s uptake of cryptocurrencies,” he said.

Zahidi said this in the Dewan Rakyat today in reply to a supplementary question from Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (Ledang-PH) on the government’s stand on trading on NFT platforms which are becoming more popular, especially among the younger generation. — Bernama