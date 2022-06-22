K-KOMM to scrutinise Umno Youth’s memorandum on 5G project implementation: Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (K-KOMM) has scrutinised the memorandum submitted by UMNO Youth relating to the implementation of the National 5G Project by Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB).

Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said among the matters raised in the memorandum were the actual cost according to the annual breakdown, equipment and operating costs of the country’s 5G network as well as a detailed explanation of the bulk selling price to telecommunication companies.

“In this regard, K-KOMM will help extend a copy of the memorandum to the Ministry of Finance as most of the matters raised in the memorandum are not under K-KOMM’s jurisdiction,” he said in a statement here today.

Annuar said K-KOMM would also organise briefing sessions to provide further clarifications to those who were still unclear about the matters, especially those under the ministry’s jurisdiction.

He said, at present, DNB is a government’s wholly-owned company placed under the purview of the Ministry of Finance.

“Measures are being taken by the Ministry of Finance to restructure the company’s equity ownership structure and regulatory methods in line with the latest Cabinet decision on the matter,” he said.

Yesterday, it was reported that Umno Youth exco member Fairuz Jamaludin, who is also UMNO Youth Executive Committee chairman, had handed over the memorandum to Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin. — Bernama