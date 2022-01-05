K’tan allows congregational prayers according to mosque capacity

KOTA BHARU: Effective today, all mosques, surau and musala (Muslim prayer room) in Kelantan are allowed to hold congregational obligatory and Friday prayers as well as religious activities according to premises capacity, subject to the 1.6 m physical distancing rule.

Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) president Tengku Temenggong Kelantan Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said the permission was in line with the state’s transition to Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

He said the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V as the state religious head had given his consent to the matter.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) for the implementation of congregational obligatory and Friday prayers would remain the same as previoulsy issued.

“MAIK hopes that all parties will provide their full cooperation to ensure the SOP is complied with,” he said in a statement today.

Tengku Mohamad Rizam said any mosque, surau or musolla found to be flouting the SOP will be asked to shut down.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein has previously announced that Sarawak and Kelantan will move to Phase Four of the PPN effective Jan 3. — Bernama