K’tan cops nab man, seize pistol and live bullets

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police arrested a 27-year-old man and seized a black semi-automatic pistol (Beretta USA), together with nine live bullets and drugs, during a raid at a workshop in Taman Desa Rahmat, Guchil, here on Thursday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun (pix) said the pistol was found after the suspect threw something into the bushes just before a police team detained him in connection with a drug offence at 9.48 pm.

“A search at the location of the incident found several objects scattered on the grass and three packets containing 600 Yaba pills,“ he told reporters during a press conference at the Kelantan contingent police headquarters (IPK) here today.

“A black semi-automatic pistol, with the words ‘Beretta USA’, and nine live 9mm Luger bullets were also found,“ said Muhamad Zaki, adding that when police conducted further investigations in the area (around the workshop), they found cannabis, weighing 5.7 grammes (g) and 0.5 litres of ketum water.

“The suspect was found to have two previous records under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952. A Toyota Hilux four-wheel drive and a Yamaha Y15ZR motorcycle worth RM77,000 were also seized in the raid,” he said.

He said the suspect would be remanded for seven days starting March 10. - Bernama