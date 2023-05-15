K’tan customs foil attempts to smuggle drugs valued at RM3.32m since 2019

KOTA BHARU: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) in Kelantan succeeded in confiscating RM3.32 million worth of methamphetamine and compacted ganja since 2019, said its director Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long (pix).

He said all the seizures were from eight cases recorded at various locations near the Malaysia-Thailand border.

He said among the drugs seized were 271,305 methamphetamine pills valued at RM2.7 million and 248 kilogrammes (kg) of compacted ganja worth RM620,000.

“In each case, the drugs were found were brought in through the country’s borders due to the demand here,“ he said in a statement today.

Commenting further, Wan Jamal Abdul Salam said his department has been intensifying monitoring and patrols as well as intelligence at all the country’s entry points and borders to curb drug smuggling.

He said the public is requested to cooperate by channelling information related to any smuggling activities by contacting the Customs Toll Freeline 1-800-88-8855 or the nearest Customs Office in all states and the identity of each informant is kept confidential. -Bernama