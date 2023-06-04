K’tan JaPen forges cooperation to enhance public awareness of online scams

TUMPAT: The Kelantan Information Department (JaPen) has established strategic cooperation with government and private agencies to enhance public awareness of the risk of online scams.

Its director Muhd Nor Aswadi Md Nor said this was an effort by the Communications and Digital Ministry to remind the public not to fall victim to the tactics used by online scammers.

“Two methods are used to explain about scams, namely face-to-face communication and using new media such as Facebook and YouTube.

“We also cooperate with Kelab Media Darul Naim (Kemudi), non-governmental organisations, academics and teachers who have great influence in the community,” he told reporters after attending a briefing on current issues here last night.

Muhd Nor Aswadi also said that the department would continue to implement various programmes to provide information on current issues in the country and abroad.

“The Kelantan JaPen will carry out 200 programmes this year to provide information and explanations including on the 3Rs, namely race, religion and royalty.

“In addition, we are committed to promoting the Malaysia MADANI concept introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the grassroots level,” he said. - Bernama