K’tan MB post: Thee names to be presented to Sultan Muhammad V today

KOTA BHARU: Three names for the Kelantan Menteri Besar’s post will be presented to Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V today, State PAS Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Yakob (pix) said.

Ahmad said the three names have been endorsed by PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

“The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Aug 15 at 3 pm,” he said.

Ahmad, who is caretaker Kelantan Menteri Besar, told reporters this after the PAS central committee meeting here last night.

The meeting, chaired by Abdul Hadi, was also attended by PAS vice-presidents Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, who is also caretaker Kelantan deputy menteri besar. - Bernama