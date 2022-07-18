K’tan police arrest man alleged to have insulted Islam on Facebook

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police today arrested a 35-year-old Muslim man who is alleged to have insulted Islam and Prophet Muhammad SAW through a video post on Facebook.

Kelantan Acting Police Chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said a CID team from the Machang District Police Headquarters (IPD) conducted a raid at Kampung Bagan Chekok, Pulai Chondong, Machang at 11.30 am after receiving a report that the individual had insulted Islam. via a video clip on a Facebook account belonging to one Saidinar Dina (Boss Dina).

“In the raid, the police arrested the individual who was the suspect in the video that was transmitted and he admitted to uploading the video lasting four minutes and 14 seconds.

“The suspect is unemployed and the urine test on him was positive for Methaphetamine,“ he said in a statement here.

He said the case was being investigated under Sections 298 and 505 (b) of the Penal Code as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and also Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1995.

“A remand application against the suspect will be made tomorrow (July 19),“ he added. - Bernama