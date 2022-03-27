K’tan police, local authorities to check on Ramadan Bazaars

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police will work with the local authorities (PBT) and other agencies to ensure that Ramadan Bazaar traders and visitors comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government.

Its chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said as restrictions have been relaxed, the monitoring was more to advise the public on wearing their face mask and to maintain physical distancing.

“While monitoring, some of the personnel will be in uniform while others will be in plainclothes as they mingle with the crowd to check on the level of SOP compliance.

“The emphasis is no more on enforcement as we believe the people are already well aware of the SOPs and regulations, “ he told reporters after officiating the Kubang Kerian police station here today, which was also attended by Bukit Aman Management Department Career Development Division (Human Resource Policy) principal assistant director Datuk Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh.

Shafien also called on organisers of small scale Ramadan bazaars in other areas to inform the police to enable them to conduct monitoring.

“Several petty traders and hawkers will take the opportunity to do business during Ramadan to increase their income, but they must be considerate and continue to adhere to the SOPs to curb the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

In another development, Shafien said the Home Ministry (KDN) and Bukit Aman Logistics Department had allocated RM600,000 for repair works on the Kubang Kerian police station, whereby RM300,000 was for the installation of security fencing and an office, while the remaining sum was for repairs on the Kelantan Police Canine Unit (K9) office. - Bernama