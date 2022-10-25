K’tan retailers allowed to raise flood preparedness stockpile by 30pct

KOTA BHARU: As Kelantan braces for floods due to the northeast monsoon, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has given its OK to 67 retailers to increase their stockpile of essential items by 30 per cent starting Nov 1.

“We are fully prepared for the monsoon season unless something out of the ordinary happens,” said its Kelantan director, Azman Ismail, after a 2022 Deepavali Maximum Price Scheme inspection at a supermarket in Pengkalan Chepa today.

He added that more stockpiling of essential items like rice, chicken and eggs is usually done in early November.

He assured that if something unexpected happens they would get supplies from other states not affected by the floods so that people are not left in need. - Bernama