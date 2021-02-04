K9 sniffer dogs enlisted to intensify fight against drugs in Langkawi

LANGKAWI, Feb 3: The Detective Dog Unit (K9) of the Langkawi district police headquarters (IPD), stationed permanently on the island since early January this year, managed to sniff out 126.40 grammes (gm) of heroin hidden in a hut in Kampung Kelibang, here, yesterday.

Langkawi district police chief ACP Shariman Ashari said earlier a team from the District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division had raided a house in the village under ‘Ops Tapis’, before arresting a 40-year-old man, at 5.30 pm.

“The man was detained in a room in the house with an aluminum foil containing 10 Erimin 5 pills weighing 2.85 gm. Team members then enlisted the help of K9 sniffer dogs to detect drugs outside the house.

“A sniffer dog named ‘Black’ found a cloth bag covered with a box on the ground, which contained three transparent plastic packets containing 126.40 gm of heroin in a hut outside the house,“ he told a press conference, here today.

Shariman said the heroin seized could be used by 120 to 150 addicts was estimated to be worth RM7,584, while the Erimin 5 pills were worth RM150.

“The suspect who tested positive for methamphetamine has been remanded for seven days from yesterday and will be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he added.- Bernama