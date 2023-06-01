KADA allocated RM10m under five-year agro-food assistance programme

KOTA BHARU: The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry has allocated RM10 million to the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (KADA) under the five-year Agrofood Assistance programme since 2021.

Its minister, Mohamad Sabu said the programme was an initiative by the ministry aimed at improving the well-being of farmers and increasing the production of agricultural products.

“A total of RM2 million was disbursed in 2021, while an allocation of RM1.5 million was approved for last year.

“This programme involves farmers, including those involved in padi farming and other crops, as well as animal rearing in KADA areas, namely in Kota Bharu, Pasir Puteh, Bachok, Pasir Mas and Tumpat,“ he said in his speech at the handing over of agro-food aid, worth RM360,000, to 72 recipients here today.

Mohamad said 936 recipients in the KADA area benefited from the programme in 202i, involving an allocation of RM1.5 million.

“The category with the highest recipients for the aid is ruminants, involving cows, goats and sheep, amounting to RM640,000, while aid under the vegetable and fruit category involves RM450,000.

“For poultry farming and other projects such as stingless-bee and rabbits, it amounted to RM150,000 and RM200,000 respectively, while aid for freshwater farming amounted to RM60,000,“ he said. - Bernama