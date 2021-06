PASIR PUTEH: The Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (KADA) has offered its buildings in six districts in Kelantan to be used as vaccination centres (PPVs) to attract more farmers to register for the Covid-19 vaccination.

KADA chairman Datuk Kamarudin Md Nor said the buildings are located in Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Tumpat, Bachok, Pasir Puteh and Rantau Panjang.

He said KADA had also informed the matter to the Kelantan State Health Department (JKNK) through a letter that was sent three weeks ago.

Kamarudin said the opening of special PPVs for farmers should be expedited as a majority of them have yet to register for the vaccination.

“Most farmers in the area have not registered for the vaccination via the MySejahtera application due to various constraints, including lack of devices,” he said here, today.

Kamarudin said this was part of KADA’s efforts to help the government to get more people, including farmers, to register for the vaccination and stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said if the proposal was accepted by the JKNK, KADA would also mobilise its assets such as lorries and vans to help transport farmers to the designated PPVs.

“KADA is also actively sharing information on the benefits of vaccines to farmers through 13 Area Farmers’ Organisations in the Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Tumpat, Bachok, Pasir Puteh and Rantau Panjang districts,” he said. -Bernama