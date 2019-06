PETALING JAYA: Breaking his silence on the hoopla surrounding the circulation of a compromising video allegedly involving a federal minister, veteran newsman, Datuk A. Kadir Jasin (pix) calls it a test of integrity.

In his blog kadirjasin.blogspot.com, Kadir started by explaining his silence on the controversy.

“When you are a writer and are as old as I am, you carry with you the benefit of knowledge and the baggage of history.”

“You can choose to be arrogant and reckless because you know other people’s skeletons or be humbled by the fact that you are yourself a human being. It was the latter that discourages me from commenting on the Sandakan video,” said Kadir.

He said that he had been badly ‘burnt’ for taking position on a similar incident during the years 1997-98.

“My reputation as a journalist and editor was put into question and the newspapers I edited suffered.”

“Although I no longer have a newspaper – not since I resigned as Group Editor-in-Chief of the New Straits Times Press (NSTP) in 2000 – a fair number of readers still pay some attention to my comments.”

“For that reason I feel that I should not abrogate my responsibility. As such I continue to take position on matters of national interest.” he said.

Kadir said the controversy is a test to the promise of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to be open, transparent and accountable.

>> It is a test to the professionalism, independence and impartiality of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) under the leadership of the new Inspector General, Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador.

>> It is a test to the promise of PH to respect the rule of law and uphold the Constitution.

>> It is a test to the ability of the PH leadership to stay above the fray and to put the interest of the country above personal likes and dislikes;

>> It is a test to the humanity, humility, morality and dignity of PH leaders collectively and individually.

>> The question that every PH leader must ask is: Do I use my party and my government position to shield me from my wrongdoing or I shield my party and my government from shame by doing the right thing?

Kadir presented several instances of exemplary actions taken by politicians in several countries in the face of controversy.

“In India, last year, the junior foreign minister, Mobashar Jawed Akbar, resigned despite not doing anything wrong. He stepped down simply because he is embroiled in a defamation suit against a journalist.”

“Over in Canada, Economic Development Minister for the state of Ontario, Jim Wilson, resigned (also last year) over sexual misconduct allegations.”

“Of course I could never forget the Prufomo Affair when the British Secretary of State (Junior Minister) for War, Lord John Dennis Prufumo, was sacked and later jailed for having an affair with a call girl, the beautiful Christine Keeler.” adding that John Dennis was jailed not because he slept with Keeler but because in doing so he jeopardised the security of the UK because she was a girlfriend to a UK-based Soviet spy.

Kadir said it remains to be seen if the Pakatan government will uphold its promise to be open, transparent and accountable – apart from keeping its resolve to respect the rule of law and uphold the Federal Constitution.