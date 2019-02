KUALA LUMPUR: Cabinet ministers should evaluate their own performances over the past nine months to ascertain if they have been performing to the expectations set by the people, said Datuk A. Kadir Jasin.

The communications and media adviser to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said based on the feedback he has received, there is indeed room for improvement.

He said that from public opinions and through his own observation, there was a general admission that the Cabinet was not up to the mark.

“I wrote what I felt was a fact or was a reasonable observation. It is up to the ministers themselves to self-examine and if they think they are doing good enough, I will not argue with them. But they have to take into account what other people are saying, particularly their constituents,“ he said after attending the Human Rights Commission (Suhakam)’s meet the press programme here today.

“I am merely reflecting what I see and what I hear from the people (on the ground).”