Kafa school sessions to reopen on Aug 2

PUTRAJAYA: Al-Quran and Fardu Ain (Kafa) classes for schools in Group A states, namely in Kedah, Johor, Kelantan and Terengganu, will reopen starting Aug 2.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix) said the classes for states in Group B, namely Perlis, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Malacca, Pahang, Sabah and Sarawak and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya, would start on Aug 3.

He said the decision made by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) took into account the interests of all parties and the full preparations of the of 5,619 Kafa premises as well as the governance and management of national schools.

“Based on the difference between the Kafa reopening time and the opening of primary schools, I hope Kafa’s reopening can run smoothly,” he said in a statement today.

On July 1, Senior Minister (Education) Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin announced that the school session for Year 5 and Year 6 pupils would start on July 15 and July 22 for Year 1 to Year 4 students.

Zulkifli said administrators of Kafa premises should ensure all parties comply with the school reopening guidelines issued by the Education Ministry and for Kafa classes by Jakim.

“I hope with careful preparations by all, the reopening of Kafa classes will be smooth and our children will be able to attend schools safely,” he said.

Zulkifli said the operating models chosen by national schools in order to reopen would affect the operation of Kafa classes nationwide.

Therefore, there should be coordination between the State Implementing Agency and the State Education Department to ensure smooth reopening of Kafa school sessions. - Bernama